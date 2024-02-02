Assam: Guwahati Airport's New Terminal To Depict 'Foxtail Orchid'
GUWAHATI: As the Guwahati airport is set to inaugurate its new integrated terminal building in July 2024, a massive development is on the pipeline for the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) Airport in the vibrant state of Assam.
This move has been initiated to ease the surging passenger traffic that has grappled the airport.
Astonishingly, the LGBI airport handled a whopping 5.6 million passengers in the previous year, propelling its capacity to the brink.
Apart from being an expansion, the new terminal will depict Assam's cultural identity, symbolizing the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool, which is the state flower and an emblem of love, fertility, and celebration among the Assamese people.
While speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said,"The new Guwahati airport will look exactly like the 'Foxtail Orchid,' or Kopou Phool. This terminal will be completed in July 2024. Following this Guwahati will witness a significant boost in tourism."
The Foxtail Orchid, known scientifically as Rhynchostylis retusa, holds a special place in the hearts of the locals. It adorns the hair of female Bihu dancers during the Bohag Bihu festival, marking the Assamese New Year celebrated on April 14th.
Meanwhile, the new terminal at Guwahati airport is designed to manage the influx of travelers. It will have the capacity to manage 4,300 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, and approximately 10 million passengers annually.
The structure will boost modern amenities such as 64 check-in counters, 20 self-check-in kiosks, six baggage counters, in-line baggage security screening systems, and ten aero-bridges.
The airport's capacity will be doubled due to this expansion and the current demands and future growth will be addressed.
This strategic move will also connect Guwahati with more domestic and international destinations, fostering greater connectivity and economic growth in the region.
As it stands, LGBI Airport has two terminals, with Terminal 1 catering to domestic flights and Terminal 2 serving international passengers.