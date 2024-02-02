Assam: Guwahati Airport's New Terminal To Depict 'Foxtail Orchid'

GUWAHATI: As the Guwahati airport is set to inaugurate its new integrated terminal building in July 2024, a massive development is on the pipeline for the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) Airport in the vibrant state of Assam.

This move has been initiated to ease the surging passenger traffic that has grappled the airport.

Astonishingly, the LGBI airport handled a whopping 5.6 million passengers in the previous year, propelling its capacity to the brink.