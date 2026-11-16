Guwahati Police announce traffic plan for Guns N’ Roses concert

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police announced a series of traffic restrictions and parking arrangements for the Guns N' Roses concert scheduled at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara, on November 17, 2026.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), restrictions on commercial goods-carrying and slow-moving vehicles will come into effect on GS Road from 3 pm. These will cover the stretches between the Sixmile underpass and Khanapara Rotary, the Sixmile underpass and Balughat Tripura Goli via Jayanagar Chariali, Beltola Tiniali and Jayanagar Chariali, and Jayanagar Chariali and APSC Point. Restrictions will also apply to service roads between Khanapara Rotary and Basistha underpass and between Balughat Tripura Road and Khanapara Rotary.

Traffic regulation will begin at 2 pm on the stretches between Prison Gate Point and Koinadhara Point, KV Khanapara and APSC Point, and the NH-27 service lane between Koinadhara Point and Khanapara Rotary on the Rohika side. Roadside parking will be prohibited on both sides of GS Road between Sixmile underpass and Khanapara Rotary, as well as on specified stretches connecting Sixmile, Jayanagar Chariali, Tripura Goli, Balughat and APSC Point. The restrictions will also cover NH-27 and its service roads between Tripura Goli/Balughat and Khanapara Rotary, Khanapara Rotary and Pinku Cutting near KIA Service Centre, and both sides of NH-27 between Khanapara Rotary and Greenwood Resort.

The police designated several parking locations for concertgoers. Those arriving via GS Road can park at the Directorate of Agriculture (Krishi Bhawan), Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kalamandir, Veterinary Farm Gate, Assam Accord Field, Veterinary College Campus and Assam Administrative Staff College.

People travelling from Upper Assam and Meghalaya can use Mukut Parking, Debashee Parking and Pinku Parking along NH-27 in Khanapara, as well as Basistha Mandir Path. Those arriving from Lower Assam via NH-27, Beltola or Jayanagar Chariali can park at designated locations in Tripura Goli and Balughat, near the Zudio showroom, at a private parking facility near Lila Tower and at KV Khanapara. Two-wheeler parking will be available at Beltola Bihutoli Field, GMC Parking and Mini ISBT Khanapara. The police advised concertgoers to use public transport as parking space around the venue would be limited. All designated parking areas will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with availability updates shared on the social media platforms of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and Guwahati Traffic Police.

Silver ticket holders will enter through Gates 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 on Old CP Office Road. They must alight at Koinadhora Point if arriving from NH-27 or at APSC Point if travelling via GS Road, and then park at the designated locations.

Gold ticket holders will enter through Gate 11 in the walking zone in front of APSC. Their designated drop-off points will also be APSC Point for those arriving via GS Road and Koinadhora Point for those coming from NH-27.

Platinum lounge ticket holders will enter through Gate 4 on the NH-27 service road near the Assam Agricultural University International Guest House (Rohika). They must alight on the service road before moving their vehicles to designated parking areas.

Cab services, including Uber and Rapido, will have designated drop-off and pick-up points. Vehicles arriving via GS Road must use Gate 1 of Jyoti Bishnu Antarjatik Kalamandir and proceed towards Panjabari via Shilpagram after dropping off passengers. Those arriving via NH-27 must use the point in front of KK Handiqui State Open University and proceed towards Koinadhora.

The order stated that the restrictions would not affect emergency vehicles, including fire tenders, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving medicines and oxygen cylinders, school buses, milk vans and vehicles of local residents.