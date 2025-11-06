Guwahati Police Announced Traffic Restrictions for Air Force Day Flypast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have announced detailed traffic restrictions ahead of the Air Force Day Flypast scheduled for November 9, along with rehearsals from November 5 to November 6, and on November 8, at Lachit Ghat, Panbazar.

The measures have been planned in anticipation of heavy footfall and increased vehicular movement due to the participation of dignitaries and VIPs. The restrictions will remain in force on November 8 and 9 to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

As per the order, no commercial goods vehicles or heavy transport carriers will be permitted on H.B. Road, A.T. Road, D.G. Road, M.G. Road, B. Baruah Road, and G.N.B. Road between 7 am and 5 pm on both days. Slow-moving vehicles, including rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and handcarts, will also be barred from operating between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice Bungalow Point along M.G. Road during the same hours.

Additionally, from 11 am to 5 pm, only vehicles with passes issued by the Indian Air Force will be allowed on this stretch. City buses travelling from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh will take the G.S. Road-A.T. Road-Athgaon Flyover route, avoiding Panbazar ROB. Heavy and inter-district buses, including ASTC rural services from Jalukbari, will be diverted via NH-27, with traffic movement on H.B. Road allowed in both directions.

Vehicles from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar and Chandmari will be diverted at Machkhowa towards H.B. Road or A.T. Road. Those travelling towards Chandmari or Latasil via H.B. Road will turn left at N.B. Hall (Sessions Court) to proceed through F.C. Road. Vehicles from Chandmari towards Panbazar or Bharalumukh will be diverted at District Library Point towards A.T. Road via Panbazar ROB (South). Light vehicles from Uzanbazar or Latasil heading to Bharalumukh will take the diversion from Planetarium Point through Lamb Road, F.C. Road, Tayebulla Point, G.N.B. Road, and N.B. Hall Point.

Vehicles carrying Red, Blue, and Yellow passes issued by the Indian Air Force will be allowed to park only in designated zones. Parking will be prohibited on several key roads, including M.G. Road, F.A. Road, B.R.P. Road, M.L.N. Road, A.R.B. Road, H.B. Road, and T.R.P. Road. Heavy commercial vehicles will not be allowed to park on T.R.P. Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, S.S. Road, Kedar Road, and M.S. Road between 7 am and 5 pm on both days.

Also Read: IAF Flying Display in Guwahati: Air Force Day Celebrations