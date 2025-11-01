Indian Air Force to Hold Spectacular Flying Display in Guwahati on November 9

Guwahati: In continuation with the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to enthrall Guwahati with a grand Flying Display 2025 on November 9, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lachit Ghat.

The event promises a breathtaking showcase of aerial maneuvers and skill by IAF pilots, symbolizing the force’s strength, precision, and commitment to the nation. Residents of Guwahati and nearby areas are invited to witness this spectacular demonstration of India’s air power over the majestic Brahmaputra.

This rare opportunity allows citizens to experience the pride and glory of the Indian Air Force up close, celebrating its valor and dedication in safeguarding the nation’s skies.

A moment of immense pride for Assam the skies of Guwahati will roar with the might of the IAF.

It is to be mentioned that, this grand event is a part of the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations that mainly aims to showcase Indian Air Force’s aerial prowess over the Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat.