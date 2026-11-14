Guwahati Police Apprehend 22 Transgenders amid Complaints of Harassment at Public Spots

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police on Friday apprehended 22 transgenders during a coordinated citywide operation launched following complaints of commuters being harassed at bus stands and traffic police points.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, IPS, shared details of the operation at a press conference, addressing the media alongside DCP (Central) Mrinal Deka. Jain said special teams led by the deputy commissioners of police of the city's three police districts conducted simultaneous operations. He added that the police strictly followed the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs during the drive.

According to the figures shared by Jain, 12 persons were apprehended in the Central Police District, nine in the West Police District and one in the East Police District.

He said the operation followed multiple complaints from citizens in different parts of the city.

Police were verifying the identities of all 22 apprehended persons to establish whether they belonged to the transgender community or had allegedly been posing as transgender. Their backgrounds were also being checked to determine whether any had previous criminal records or pending cases.