Guwahati Police Apprehend Four Bangladeshi Nationals, Arrest Broker Who Facilitated Illegal Entry

The Border Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, acting on credible information and in coordination with Dispur Police Station, apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals — including one minor — on Sunday evening.
The individuals are currently being held at Dispur Police Station while deportation procedures to Bangladesh are being completed.
The three adults identified among those apprehended are Munni Akhtar, 22, daughter of Ibadul Seikh from Bendharchar village under Kalia Police Station in Narail district, Bangladesh; Moor Salim Seikh, 32, son of the late Akhtar Seikh from Borigangni village under Mollahat Police Station in Bagerhat district, Bangladesh; and Mukta Seikh, 25, wife of Moor Salim Seikh, sharing the same address. One minor was also among those held.
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During questioning, it emerged that the individuals had entered India illegally without valid documents, having been lured by brokers with promises of employment.
They began their journey on April 10 and reached Guwahati on April 11, travelling through channels facilitated by the broker network.
A broker who allegedly arranged their illegal entry has also been apprehended. Identified as Md Akkash Ali, 32, a taxi driver by profession and son of Sekam Ali from Pithadi Pan village under Sarthebari Police Station in Barpeta district, he was residing in a rented house at H.No. 29, Gandhi Path under the Dispur Police Station area.
A case has been registered against Akkash Ali at Dispur Police Station under case number 207/2026, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — including sections 21(2), 45, 318(4), 336(2), 340(2), and 112(2) — read with Section 24 of the Immigration and Foreigner Act, 2025.