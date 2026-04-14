Guwahati Police Apprehend Four Bangladeshi Nationals, Arrest Broker Who Facilitated Illegal Entry

The Border Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, acting on credible information and in coordination with Dispur Police Station, apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals — including one minor — on Sunday evening.

The individuals are currently being held at Dispur Police Station while deportation procedures to Bangladesh are being completed.

Who Was Apprehended

The three adults identified among those apprehended are Munni Akhtar, 22, daughter of Ibadul Seikh from Bendharchar village under Kalia Police Station in Narail district, Bangladesh; Moor Salim Seikh, 32, son of the late Akhtar Seikh from Borigangni village under Mollahat Police Station in Bagerhat district, Bangladesh; and Mukta Seikh, 25, wife of Moor Salim Seikh, sharing the same address. One minor was also among those held.

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