16 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back from Assam, Says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 16 illegal Bangladeshi nationals have been identified and pushed back from the state in the early hours.
In a social media post, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration and said Assam has chosen decisive action over inaction.
“Naysayers make noise. But for Assam it’s the only choice. Today, Assam plays on the front foot. We don’t wait endlessly to protect our motherland, we ensure swift action,” the Chief Minister wrote. 16 illegal Bangladeshis have been identified and pushed back promptly in the wee hours,” he added.
About a week ago, 15 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back as part of the state government’s sustained drive against infiltration.
Following the development, Chief Minister said the action reflected the government’s firm resolve, adding that Assam had acted decisively and lived up to its stated commitment against illegal entry.
The Chief Minister’s remarks underline the state government’s continued crackdown on illegal immigration from Bangladesh.
Over the past months, Assam has stepped up surveillance and action along its international borders, with security agencies and the police working in coordination to detect and deport infiltrators.
The state authorities have maintained that such operations are being carried out strictly as per law, with the objective of safeguarding national security.
It is worth mentioning to say that with Wednesday’s pushback, the state government has once again signalled that it will continue to act firmly against illegal infiltration.