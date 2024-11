Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the crime branch of Guwahati police apprehended two persons - Moinul Haque (34) of Jaleswar and Ramesha Begum of Hajo - in two separate operations in Guwahati. The sleuths seized 12 grams of heroin from Moinul contained in a soap case and 13 vials of heroin weighing 17.42 grams from Ramesha Begum.

