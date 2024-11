Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A woman, Najma Begum of Bhaskar Nagar, died on the spot last night when her sister-in-law (jaa) Hashina Begum struck her repeatedly with a scissor. Geetanagar Police arrested Hashina. The two had a quarrel last night.

