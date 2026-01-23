Guwahati Police arrest 10 in citywide spa racket, rescue 13 victims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police intensified their crackdown on illegal activities at spa and beauty salons across the city on Wednesday, arresting ten people and rescuing 13 victims in coordinated raids. The operations were carried out in multiple areas under Pan Bazaar Police Station, Chandmari Police Station, Geetanagar Police Station and Paltan Bazaar Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra stated that several women linked to the salons revealed they had engaged in such work due to financial difficulties, while some were students and others had come to the city in search of employment.

Police arrested two people at Bhargav Hair Beauty Spa and Unisex Salon under Pan Bazaar Police Station in Case No. 29/26, rescuing three victims. At Mou Spa Centre and Beauty Salon in the AIDC area, five individuals were taken into custody under Geetanagar Police Station in Case No. 7/26. Officers also raided Bliss Spa Unisex Salon in Manipuri Basti and arrested two people. In the same area, police rescued three victims from Divya Beauty Studio after the owner fled the premises. These actions were registered under Case Nos. 21/26 and 22/26 at Paltan Bazaar Police Station.

At Colours Spa and Beauty Salon on Rajgarh Road under Chandmari Police Station, police arrested the salon owner following reports of immoral activities. All raids were conducted under the supervision of the Guwahati Central DCP, with support from personnel of the respective police stations.

According to police sources, the investigation is ongoing to trace absconding accused and identify the full network involved in the alleged racket. Police seized several objectionable items during the operations, and initiated legal action against all arrested individuals.

