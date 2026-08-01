Guwahati Police arrest 16 in crackdown on theft and snatching cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested 16 people in a series of operations across the city, solving multiple cases of theft, burglary and snatching while recovering stolen property worth thousands of rupees. A team from Fatashil Ambari Police Station recovered a stolen HP laptop after arresting Ramjan Ali of Sipajhar. Police said further investigation into the case was underway.

Basistha Police arrested two alleged thieves, Dinesh Das, 25, of Sawkuchi and Sar Jang Teron, 22, of Beltola, along with Mahidul Hussain, 23, of Hatigaon, who was accused of receiving stolen property. The police recovered two stolen batteries and 4.5 kg of stolen copper wires and air-conditioner pipes from their possession.

In another operation, Basistha Police solved a snatching case reported near Bhisma Nagar on Vidya Mandir Path within eight hours by arresting Sanidul Ali alias Sani, 19, and Hasen Ali, 23, both residents of Hatigaon. The police recovered the stolen brown handbag and a Vivo mobile phone and seized a TVS NTorq scooter bearing registration number AS01FA7634 that was allegedly used in the crime.

A Chandmari Police team arrested Saddam Hussein, 25, of Bamunimaidan after recovering six stolen computer CPUs.

Basistha Police also arrested four alleged thieves identified as Kusim Uddin alias Kashimuddin, 48, of Hatigaon, Ashraful Islam, 25, of Beharbari, Bikash Baishya, 25, of Hengerabari, and Sumit Das, 24, of Lalmati, in connection with several theft and burglary cases. The operation led to the recovery of four stolen batteries, an LPG cylinder, electrical wires, an e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS01ER1652 and a pair of pliers allegedly used during the offences.

Meanwhile, Dispur Police arrested alleged burglar Biki Paswan, 25, of Rukminigaon, along with two suspected receivers of stolen property, Isub Ali, 26, of Datalpara and Sushil Mandal alias Bappi, 50, of Kalapahar. The police recovered stolen silver ornaments, 30 grams of melted gold and Rs 66,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of stolen property.

In a separate theft case, Dispur Police arrested Bikram Boro, 24, of Chachal, Rahul Swargiary, 23, of Six Mile, and Bishwajit Ray, 27, of Dwaraka Nagar, and recovered Rs 80,000 from their possession.

Police said legal action had been initiated in all the cases, while investigations were continuing.

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