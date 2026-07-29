Guwahati Police arrest 2 in separate theft cases, recover 14 mobile phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police arrested two persons in separate operations linked to theft cases and recovered 14 suspected stolen mobile phones, besides seizing a bus allegedly used in one of the offences.

In the first operation, police arrested Rahul Das of Natunbasti in connection with a house theft reported from Barsapara. A stolen VIVO mobile handset was recovered from his possession. Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

In another operation, the police intercepted a suspect allegedly involved in a series of mobile phone thefts across Guwahati while he was travelling towards Dhubri.

During the operation, police recovered 13 suspected stolen mobile handsets from the accused and seized a bus bearing registration number AS12AC4237, which was allegedly being used for transportation.

Police have initiated legal action in the case and are continuing the investigation to ascertain the origin of the recovered mobile phones and identify other possible links to the theft racket.

Also Read: Guwahati Police arrested three persons in separate theft cases