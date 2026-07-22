STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three persons in separate theft cases and recovered a stolen bicycle and three stolen mobile phones during operations carried out by Geetanagar and Basistha police stations. A team from Geetanagar Police Station arrested Rakibul Ali (20), a resident of Abhayapuri, in connection with the theft of a bicycle reported from Anil Nagar. The stolen bicycle was recovered from his possession and seized as evidence. Police initiated legal proceedings in the case. In a separate operation, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended Ashif Iqbal Latif (30) of Mangaldoi and Jiarul Islam (24) of Garaimari after recovering three stolen mobile phones from their possession.

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