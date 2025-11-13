Guwahati: Police arrest 2 women, seize heroin and stolen phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A series of anti-narcotics operations carried out by the team of Basistha Police Station led to the arrest of two women and the recovery of heroin, cash, and stolen mobile phones from separate locations in Khanapara.

In the first operation, police raided a residence in Khanapara following credible intelligence inputs and apprehended a notorious drug peddler identified as Nengkhonei, aged 47, a native of Singngat in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. The team recovered twelve soap boxes containing heroin weighing 138 grams, along with a mobile phone. Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated against the accused. In a separate raid, another team from Basistha Police Station acted on specific information and searched the rented house of Basanti Basumatary, also known by several aliases—Boro Buri, Rabha Buri, and Ketup—situated at Them Market, behind the Khanapara Mini ISBT in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district. During the search, officers recovered two tobacco boxes containing 22 grams of heroin, three stolen mobile phones, and Rs 13,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking. The accused was taken into custody, and appropriate legal action followed.

