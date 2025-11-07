Guwahati: Youth nabbed with heroin from Mini ISBT campus

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended a youth identified as Dipankar Das, aged 22, from the Mini ISBT campus on Wednesday morning.

During the operation, the police recovered ten vials containing 13.6 grams of suspected heroin, along with six empty vials and a mobile phone from his possession. The contraband and other items were seized on the spot.

Following the seizure, the police initiated legal action against the accused under relevant provisions of the law.

