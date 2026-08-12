Guwahati police arrest 21-year-old with Rs 1.05 lakh in suspected fake currency

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a 21-year-old man and seized suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value Rs 1.05 lakh during an operation in Guwahati on Monday.

The accused, identified as Harsh Agarwal of Bharalumukh, was apprehended after police received information about the circulation of counterfeit notes in the Ambari area. During a search, police recovered 210 suspected counterfeit notes, each with a face value of Rs 500. The seized notes amounted to Rs 1.05 lakh and were taken into custody following due procedure.

Police initiated further investigation to ascertain the source of the counterfeit notes and establish whether Agarwal had links with a wider network. Necessary legal action was also initiated.

Also Read: North Guwahati: Three Arrested with Fake Currency Worth Rs 3.82 Lakh