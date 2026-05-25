Guwahati Police arrest 3 persons in 2 theft cases, recovered stolen items

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three persons in separate operations conducted by Basistha and Gorchuk police stations and recovered several stolen items from their possession.

In the first operation, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended an alleged thief and a suspected receiver of stolen property. The accused were identified as Rocky Das (23) of Jogighopa and Rahul Choudhary alias Sunu Ali (40) of Barpeta. Police recovered and seized several items believed to be linked to theft activities, including a ring wrench, lug wrench, spanner wrench, Allen key and an Activa scooty bearing registration number AS01AP5180. In another operation, personnel from Gorchuk Police Station arrested Prafulla Ranghang (25) of Dhalbama after recovering a number of allegedly stolen materials from his possession. The seized items included six kilograms of water pump wire, two batteries, 49 kilograms of silver pipes, 46 kilograms of iron and several AC pipes.

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