Guwahati

Guwahati Police Arrest Alleged Drug Peddler, Seize 30 Grams of Heroin in Natunbazaar Raid

Acting on intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station raided a hideout at Natunbazaar and arrested an alleged drug peddler on Wednesday.
Heroin
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station raided a hideout at Natunbazaar and arrested an alleged drug peddler on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Nur Alom Ansari alias Babu, 30, of Milijuli Path.

Police recovered and seized two cans containing 30 grams of heroin, 11 empty vials and a smartphone from his possession. Legal action has been initiated in connection with the case.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Seize Heroin, Cash and Vials in Twin Operations; Two Suspects Nabbed

Basistha police station
heroin seized
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