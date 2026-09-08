Guwahati Police Seize Heroin, Cash and Vials in Twin Operations; Two Suspects Nabbed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized heroin in separate operations in the city.

Acting on intelligence, Pan Bazaar Police arrested Rahul Das, 26, of Golaghat, after recovering 7.79 grams of heroin concealed in a can. Five empty vials were also seized from his possession. In a separate operation, Jalukbari Police arrested another alleged drug peddler near Kumar Bhaskar Verma Setu. Police recovered and seized 89 vials containing heroin along with Rs 2,93,950 in cash. Legal action was initiated in both cases.

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