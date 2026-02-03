Guwahati: Police arrest an accused on non-bailable warrant

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Khetri Police Station executed a non-bailable warrant and arrested an accused in connection with a pending case, officials said on Monday. The police team apprehended Jatin Bhuyan, also known as Tun, a resident of Katajari village under Khetri, in connection with PRC No. 2476/2019. The warrant had been issued by the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kamrup (Metro). The accused was taken into custody following due procedure and was scheduled to be produced before the competent court as directed.

