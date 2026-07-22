Guwahati Police arrest burglary suspect, recover stolen e-rickshaw

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Goshala Outpost under Jalukbari Police Station arrested a suspected thief during a raid linked to a series of burglary cases reported from the Maligaon and Jalukbari areas. During the operation, police recovered a stolen e-rickshaw from the accused’s possession. Investigators also seized tools allegedly used to carry out the burglaries. Police said the recovery was made as part of the investigation into recent theft and burglary incidents in the two localities. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused, while further investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other criminal cases.

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