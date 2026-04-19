Runikhata situation improves; Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed, 19 arrested

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: The situation in Runikhata in the Chirang district improved on Saturday, even as security remained tight in the violence-hit area. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in Runikhata, while police personnel from four districts have been brought in to maintain law and order. The mobile internet services remained suspended for the second consecutive day to prevent the spread of rumours and inflammatory messages.

According to official sources, around 19 persons have already been arrested in connection with Friday's violence, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Chirang Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohan Lal Meena, said strict action would be taken against those responsible for torching government vehicles and vandalising public property.

"We are investigating the matter. No culprit would be spared," the SSP said.

Subhash Tirkey, Chairman of the Adivasi Development Board, described the incident as unfortunate and said the matter could have been handled better through dialogue. "People should keep faith in the law and avoid violence," Tirkey said, while also expressing deep concern over the alleged detention of innocent people during the police action.

Meanwhile, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary visited the violence-hit area on Saturday. He said such incidents could not be tolerated. "Those who were involved in the incident are culprits, and action must be taken against them. But the entire community cannot be blamed. Such acts were carried out by a few miscreants," Mohilary said.

Also Read: Three Separate Violent Incidents Rock Guwahati in Days, Multiple Arrests Made: Joint CP