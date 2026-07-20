Guwahati Police Arrest Five in Separate Theft Cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested five persons, including two women, in separate theft cases under the Basistha and Chandmari police station areas, recovering stolen property during the operations. Basistha Police solved a theft case within 12 hours after apprehending Jesmina Begum of Sijubari, Amela Khatun (28) of Hatigaon and Imran Ali (28) of Sijubari in connection with a theft reported from Lakhimi Nagar Bylane in Beltola. During the operation, police recovered a bundle of black PVC-insulated submersible borewell motor cable weighing about 20 kg, a bundle of insulated multi-coloured copper wire weighing around 11.5 kg and approximately 750 grams of stripped copper electrical wire. Police seized the recovered items and initiated legal proceedings. In another operation, Chandmari Police arrested Bittu Dutta (20) of Chandmari and Rahul Sona (18) of Noonmati in connection with a theft case. Police also detained a juvenile allegedly involved in the offence and sent the minor to a juvenile home in accordance with legal procedures. Police said legal action had been initiated in both cases and further investigation was underway.

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