Basistha Police Solve Theft Case Within 12 Hours, Arrest Three and Recover Stolen Cables

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police solved a public property theft case within 12 hours of the crime by arresting three accused, including two women, and recovering a substantial quantity of stolen electrical cables.

According to police, the theft took place at the Lakshminagar Water Supply Project under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, where around 500 feet of electrical cable used to power water pumps was stolen.

Acting on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, police launched a swift investigation and arrested Jesmina Begum of Sijubari and Amela Khatun of Hatigaon for allegedly stealing the cables. During the investigation, police also arrested Imran Ali of Sijubari, who allegedly purchased the stolen cables from the two women.

Police recovered around 20 kg of PVC electrical cable, along with a bundle of approximately 13 kg of insulated copper wire, from the possession of the accused. Officials said CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, enabling investigators to crack the case within hours of the theft and recover a significant portion of the stolen property.

According to police, the two women are suspected of involvement in several theft cases reported from the Hatigaon, Basistha and Beltola areas over the past few months. Investigators are probing their possible links to other theft cases and are working to ascertain the full extent of their alleged involvement. Further investigation is underway.

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