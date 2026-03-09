Guwahati Police Arrest Four Alleged Snatchers in Dispur and Basistha Operations

In the first operation, a team from Dispur Police Station arrested Himangshu Barman, 27, of Udayachal Path in Christian Basti, and Rafiqul Islam, 23, of Masjid Gali in the same locality.

Both were arrested in connection with a snatching case. Police recovered a mobile handset that had been snatched earlier and seized the scooty allegedly used to carry out the offence.