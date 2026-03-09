Guwahati Police Arrest Four Alleged Snatchers in Dispur and Basistha Operations

City police in Guwahati arrested four alleged snatchers in two separate operations conducted by teams from Dispur and Basistha police stations, recovering stolen mobile phones and vehicles linked to the offences.
In the first operation, a team from Dispur Police Station arrested Himangshu Barman, 27, of Udayachal Path in Christian Basti, and Rafiqul Islam, 23, of Masjid Gali in the same locality.
Both were arrested in connection with a snatching case. Police recovered a mobile handset that had been snatched earlier and seized the scooty allegedly used to carry out the offence.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel from Basistha Police Station apprehended Mousum Bora, 26, of Lalmati Dakhin on Barsajai Path, and Rahul Deka, 26, of Ghoramar in Hatigaon.
Two snatched mobile phones were recovered from their possession. Officers also seized a scooty bearing registration number AS01FS1524, which is suspected to have been used in the crime.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against all four accused.