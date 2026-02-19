Guwahati: Snatcher held; gold and cash recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a joint operation, teams from Dispur and Pan Bazaar police stations arrested a habitual snatcher identified as Raju Ali of Rangia.

Police said the accused was apprehended during a coordinated drive carried out by officers of Dispur Police Station and Pan Bazaar Police Station. Acting on further leads, the teams conducted a follow-up raid at Mukalmua with assistance from Jalukbari Police Station under the West Guwahati Police District. During the search operation, police recovered 32.90 grams of gold, Rs 2,74,500 in cash, silver ornaments, two mobile handsets and a motorcycle bearing registration number AS01GD9546. The accused was taken into custody and legal proceedings were initiated.

