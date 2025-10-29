Guwahati: Police arrest four in Adabari robbery case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Jalukbari Police Station swiftly acted on a case in which a local informer was attacked and robbed by a group of known drug peddlers in Adabari. Acting on credible information, the police team conducted a prompt operation that led to the arrest of four individuals identified as Rupa Begum, Sahil, Rasida Begum, and Khosnur.

During the operation, police recovered five stolen mobile phones and a Yamaha R15 motorcycle used in the crime. The accused were taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation was underway to trace possible links to other criminal activities in the area.

