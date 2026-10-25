Guwahati Police Arrest Four, Recover Rs 80,000 and Gold in Theft Operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four people in two separate theft cases in Guwahati, recovering stolen gold and cash from the accused.

A team from Paltan Bazar Police Station arrested Biki Paswan, 25, of Gorchuk, and Sushil Mandal of Fatasil Ambari in connection with a theft case. The police recovered a piece of gold weighing 2.61 grams from their possession.

In a separate operation, Chandmari police arrested Ekadashi Laskar and Anita Barman, both residents of Tamulpur, in connection with a theft case. The team recovered the stolen amount of Rs 80,000 from their possession.