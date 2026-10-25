Guwahati

Guwahati Police Arrest Four, Recover Rs 80,000 and Gold in Theft Operations

Police arrested four people in two separate theft cases in Guwahati, recovering stolen gold and cash from the accused.
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four people in two separate theft cases in Guwahati, recovering stolen gold and cash from the accused.

A team from Paltan Bazar Police Station arrested Biki Paswan, 25, of Gorchuk, and Sushil Mandal of Fatasil Ambari in connection with a theft case. The police recovered a piece of gold weighing 2.61 grams from their possession.

In a separate operation, Chandmari police arrested Ekadashi Laskar and Anita Barman, both residents of Tamulpur, in connection with a theft case. The team recovered the stolen amount of Rs 80,000 from their possession.

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