Guwahati Police Crack Down on Theft: Six Arrested, Stolen Items Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Pan Bazaar police arrested four men within four hours of a theft at a Public Works Department (PWD) construction site at Lachit Ghat, recovering the stolen materials and seizing two trucks allegedly used in the crime.

The police team recovered 16 iron plates and 50 iron bars at Chatribati. Legal action has been initiated against the accused. In a separate operation, Basistha police arrested two men, identified as Razak Ali (22) and Baharul Islam (35), both from Hastinapur, after they were allegedly found in possession of stolen goods. The police recovered two car batteries and 2.5 kg of electrical wires from the duo. Legal action has been initiated against them.

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