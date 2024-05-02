Our government freed land from encroachers: Assam BJP

‘Congress government allowed illegal citizens to encroach upon Xatra and forest lands’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State BJP said that the BJP government in Assam took 18 months to complete a flyover that had taken around 12 years during the Congress’ rule in the state.

The BJP said this while responding to a statement from APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Bora, who had dared the BJP to prove its claim that the BJP government in the state had done what the Congress could not do in 60 years.

Since the BJP came to power in the state in 2016, the state has witnessed no incidents of insurgents. “No innocent people had to lose their lives in serial blasts that were quite common during the Congress rule in the state. Apart from this, the BJP government in the state has not allowed any communal clashes, causing people belonging to the Muslim community to lose their lives and property. The Congress government gave a free hand to illegal citizens to encroach upon xarta and land and forest lands in the state. However, the BJP government freed both xatra and forest lands from encroachers,” said the state BJP’s spokesperson, Ranjib Kumar Sarma.

Sarma further said, “Concrete bridges have replaced wooden structures in rural areas. Through the implementation of Assam Mala, road infrastructure in the state got a boost.”

Meanwhile, the State BJP released its mouthpiece, ‘Asomiya BJP Barta’, for the month of May. BJYM president Siddhangku Ankur Baruah released the mouthpiece.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita condoled the death of senior BJP leader Prafulla Mahanta, who was the councillor of Ward No. 47 of the GMC. He passed away this morning.

