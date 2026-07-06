Guwahati police arrest man for facilitating illegal gambling

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police arrested a man for allegedly facilitating illegal gambling activities at a hotel in the Friends Path area of the city. The accused was identified as Rejaul Islam (26), a resident of Baghbor. He was taken into custody during an operation conducted by a team from Hatigaon Police Station. Police alleged that Islam had facilitated illegal gambling activities at Hotel Crown Place in Friends Path. Following his arrest, legal proceedings were initiated against him. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

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