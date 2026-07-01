Three Arrested as Assam Police Bust Gambling Racket in Guwahati Hotel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police dismantled an illegal gambling operation during a raid at a room in Hotel Crown Place on Friends Path, arresting three persons and seizing cash and gambling materials.

The accused were identified as Abdul Mutalib of Moirabari, Giasuddin Ahmed of Lakhimi Nagar and Amir Ali of Pragati Path in Hatigaon.

Police said the raid resulted in the recovery of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, eight sealed packs of playing cards, two opened decks and three mobile phones. All the seized items were taken into custody as evidence.

The three accused were arrested from the spot, and legal proceedings were initiated. Police said further investigation was underway to ascertain whether the gambling operation had links to a larger network.

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