Guwahati: Police arrest man in burglary case, seize jewellery and cash

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police, with assistance from Pan Bazar Police, arrested Jeherul Ali of Mazar, Sijubari, Ganapath, in connection with a burglary involving the theft of jewellery and cash.

During the operation, police recovered two pairs of gold bangles, two gold chains, a gold ball chain, a gold chain with a locket, six pairs of gold earrings and three gold rings. Four jewellery bags and two plastic boxes were also seized, along with Rs 6.40 lakh in cash. Legal action was initiated in connection with the case.

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