Guwahati Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler, Seize 74 Heroin Vials and Cash in Borjhar Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police team from Borjhar Outpost arrested a suspected drug peddler during a raid conducted at a residence in the city and seized heroin along with cash and other materials.

The accused was identified as Paragmoni Nath, 28, a resident of Azara. Police carried out the operation at his residence in the Jugipara area near VIP.

During the search, officials recovered 74 vials of heroin weighing around 91 grams from the premises. The team also seized two packets of empty vials, cash amounting to Rs 37,000 and four syringes. Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused and launched further investigation into the matter.

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