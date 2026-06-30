Guwahati police arrest suspected drug peddler, seize narcotics

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected narcotics trafficker was arrested during a late-night operation on Zoo Road in Guwahati after police recovered a sizeable quantity of suspected contraband concealed inside a scooter.

Acting on specific intelligence, police launched a targeted operation near the HDFC Bank branch on Zoo Road, where they intercepted the two-wheeler and apprehended the rider. The accused was identified as Hasmat Ali.

During the search, officers recovered 35 containers containing suspected narcotic substances from the under-seat storage compartment of the scooter bearing registration number AS 25 K 7690. The contraband, along with the vehicle, was seized as evidence.

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