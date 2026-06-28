Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Nabbed Near Guwahati Railway Station, Heroin Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police carried out a raid near the Guwahati Railway Station area and arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with a quantity of heroin. The accused were identified as Rina Bibi and Petla Ali. Acting on specific inputs, the police team raided a hideout in the vicinity of the railway station and detained the duo during the operation. Police recovered 33 vials of heroin from their possession along with a Honda Activa scooter and a mobile phone, which were seized as part of the investigation.

Also Read: Four Drug Peddlers Held with Over 220 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Operations