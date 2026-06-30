Guwahati police arrest thieves in several cases, recover stolen vehicles and copper

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Guwahati arrested several individuals in separate operations conducted across different police station jurisdictions, leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles, copper materials, and other valuables.

Basistha Police arrested Sukur Ali (35) of Siyalmari after he was allegedly caught red-handed with around 2 kg of suspected stolen copper, along with a mobile phone and a wire cutter. Legal proceedings were initiated against him following the seizure.

In another operation, Dispur Police recovered a stolen TVS King EP4 auto bearing registration number AS01TC0519 from the Khanapara area. The vehicle, which had been reported missing from Milan Nagar, was later returned to its rightful owner after verification.

In a swift breakthrough, Basistha Police solved a motorcycle theft case within 24 hours and arrested Amar Ray (32) of Manikpur. The accused was found in possession of a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number AS01BH4583, which had been taken from near Bongaon Field.

Meanwhile, Chandmari Police arrested Mominul Hoque (22) of Gandhibasti after he was apprehended with stolen property. Police initiated legal action in the case and continued further investigation into possible links.

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