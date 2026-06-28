Guwahati Police Arrest Three in Theft Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested three individuals in connection with a theft case and recovered stolen electronic items during an operation in the city. Police apprehended Nipu Phangso alias Tiku (27) of Patorkuchi, Suman Basumatary alias Samba (24) of Udalguri, and Md Mohibul Hoque (22) of Fakirganj following an investigation into reported theft incidents. During the operation, officers recovered one HCL laptop and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused persons.

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