Panbazar Police Arrest Alleged Vehicle Theft in Guwahati

Guwahati; In a major breakthrough, Panbazar Police have arrested alleged vehicle theft kingpin Arun Das during a joint operation conducted with Lalmati Police.

As per the police team , the accused, described as a notorious vehicle thief, was arrested after an intelligence-led operation. The police team believe Arun Das was the mastermind behind a well-organised vehicle theft racket operating with the assistance of several associates.

Police suspect that the gang may have been involved in the theft of numerous vehicles across different parts of Assam. Further investigations are underway to identify other members of the network and confirm the full extent of their involvement in vehicle theft cases.

Police described the arrest as a significant success for the Panbazar and Lalmati Police, stating that the operation marks a major step towards dismantling an organised vehicle theft syndicate.

More details are awaited