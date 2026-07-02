Guwahati Police Arrest Three, Seize 156.77 Grams of Heroin in Birubari–Shankarpur Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police intensified its drive against narcotics after a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested three alleged drug peddlers during a raid in the Birubari–Shankarpur area of the city.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police carried out the operation at a suspected hideout and apprehended Nurul Haque (39) of Panbazar, Nitesh Singh (21) of Fancy Bazar and Saleha Bibi (27) of Panbazar.

During the search, the police recovered 127 vials containing 156.77 grams of suspected heroin. Officials also seized cash amounting to Rs 1,14,082, believed to be linked to the illegal trade, along with three mobile phones from the accused.

The three were taken into custody, and the seized narcotics and other articles were confiscated as evidence. Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the law and launched further investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify others connected with the alleged drug trafficking network.

Also Read: Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Nabbed Near Guwahati Railway Station, Heroin Seized