Guwahati Police arrest three suspected robbers after chase in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three suspected robbers following a chase from Six Mile to Jalukbari on Monday, while another member of the group reportedly escaped.

The arrested persons were identified as Yusuf Ali, Ikramul Islam and Rekibul Islam. According to police sources, the four-member group had travelled to Guwahati in a Hyundai vehicle bearing registration number AS 07L 5640.

The movement of the vehicle came to the attention of the Dispur Special Operations Group (SOG), following which a team began tracking it. The SOG team pursued the vehicle from Six Mile and alerted Jalukbari Police about its movement. Acting on the information, Jalukbari Police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended three of the four occupants. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Balin Deori. The fourth person reportedly fled from the spot and remained absconding. Police recovered several lakh rupees in cash, mobile phones and items allegedly used in the robbery from the arrested persons. The three suspects were taken into custody for questioning as police investigated their alleged involvement in robbery-related activities. Investigators were also examining the vehicle and checking whether the group was linked to other incidents reported in Guwahati.

Police continued efforts to trace the fourth member of the group.

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