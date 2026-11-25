STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three people in separate theft cases and recovered several stolen items, while also returning a reported lost scooter to its owner.

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested Raju Ali, alias Pandey, of Barpeta and Safiqul Islam of Mukalmua. Police recovered two stolen brass spoons, two bell-metal banbatis, two brass bowls, around 30 feet of LAN cable, approximately 20 feet of connection wire and a lead-acid battery from their possession. They also seized an Oppo A6x 5G mobile phone, a scooter bearing registration number AS14T3960 and a double-ended spanner.