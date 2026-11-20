STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three persons in separate theft cases and recovered stolen property during operations conducted by different police stations.

A team from Geetanagar Police Station arrested 19-year-old Abhijit Das of Bhaskar Nagar after recovering a stolen scooty from his possession. Legal action was initiated against him.

In a separate operation, Satgaon Police recovered a stolen scooty bearing registration number AS01MB4953. Following due diligence, the vehicle was handed over to its rightful owner.

Meanwhile, Fatashil Ambari Police arrested 23-year-old Bahadur Das in connection with a theft case and recovered a stolen water motor worth Rs 15,000 from his possession. Legal action was initiated against him.

In another operation, Sonapur Police arrested two persons, identified as Abhai Ingti (22) and Nayanjyoti Rabha, both residents of Sonapur, in connection with a theft at Balikananda Trust in Kamaljari village.

Police recovered two stolen ceiling fans and a water motor pump, which had reportedly been taken from the trust. Legal action was initiated against the accused.