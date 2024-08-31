Guwahati Police Arrest Trio with Stolen Mobile Tower Equipment in Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Hatigaon Police Station intercepted a Scorpio car on Thursday evening and arrested three individuals named Sarfaraj, Md. Abid, both from Ghaziabad, and Sahil Malik from New Islamabad. The suspects were found with electronic materials, including RRU machines and Rectify Modules, believed to be stolen from mobile towers.

Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Opposition forum submits memorandum against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: