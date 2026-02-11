Guwahati: Police arrest two in theft cases in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police arrested two persons in separate operations and recovered stolen property after acting on specific intelligence inputs in different parts of Guwahati. A team from the Fancy Bazar outpost under Panbazar Police Station apprehended Nabajit Barman of Chamata after he was found in possession of a stolen mobile phone near Railway Gate No. 4. Police said the recovery was made during a swift operation based on prior information, and the accused was taken into custody for further investigation. In another incident, personnel from Noonmati Police Station arrested Dilip Chetry of Bijuli Nagar after catching him red-handed at Kolongpar Bazar. Police recovered three stolen air-conditioner copper pipes weighing about two kilograms from his possession.

