GUWAHATI: Three held in theft cases, stolen items recovered

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three persons in two separate theft-related incidents in the city and recovered stolen property during follow-up operations. A team from Hatigaon Police Station arrested Hafizur Rahman, 24, of Barshapara, and Tapan Das, 26, of Bharalumukh, after investigating a reported case of theft. During the operation, police recovered and seized a gold item valued at around Rs 75,000 from their possession. Legal proceedings were initiated against the duo. In a separate operation, personnel from Basistha Police Station acted on specific intelligence and apprehended Sanidul Ali, 19, of Nilkamal Path in Hatigaon. A stolen Redmi 5G mobile phone was recovered and seized from him.

