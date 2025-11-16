Guwahati: Police arrest two with nearly 10 kg fake gold in Kotabari operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Gorchuk Police Station arrested two men during an operation carried out in Kotabari following specific intelligence inputs. The detainees were identified as Khajaluddin, 27, and Anar Hussain, 38, both residents of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district.

Police recovered a total of 9.564 kg of counterfeit gold items, including five boat-shaped structures and two broken pieces, from their possession. The team also seized two hacksaw frames with four blades, three mobile phones-Vivo T3 Pro, Vivo V27 and Realme C11-along with Rs 870 in cash, an HP black bag and a key to an electric vehicle.

The police confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated against the duo.

