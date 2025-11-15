Police crack major theft case; four arrested, stolen goods worth Rs 13 Lakh Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a swift and well-coordinated operation, a team from the City Police’s Noonmati Police Station (PS) has busted a major theft network, arresting multiple accused and recovering stolen mobile phones and electrical items worth over Rs 13 lakh. Acting on technical inputs, the Noonmati PS team carried out an operation at Jaya Nagar, Khanapara, leading to the arrest of four accused — Nitul Ali, Mirazul Ali, Ramizul Ali, and Rahim Ali. During the operation, police detained a Hyundai i20 car (Registration No. AS01GE8828) and recovered 37 sealed mobile phones, suspected to have been stolen from a shop in Chamota, Nalbari. The arrested individuals later confessed to the theft.

