Guwahati: Police arrested five persons in drug bust, seized heroin

GUWAHATI: Police carried out a series of intelligence-led operations across Guwahati, leading to the arrest of five persons and the seizure of heroin, ganja and cannabis from different locations. A team from Panbazar police station conducted an operation at 2 No. Railway Gate and apprehended Meena Das (20) of the same area. During the search, five vials of heroin weighing 9.40 grams were recovered and seized. In a separate operation at the same location, Panbazar police arrested Ainul Haque (26) of Fakirganj after six vials of heroin weighing 11.7 grams were found in his possession. Meanwhile, a Dispur police team, acting on specific information, carried out a search at the residence of Shantanu Kar near Pani Tanki at Miya Basti, Narakasur Pahar in Kahilipara. The operation led to the recovery and seizure of 8.762 kg of ganja from the premises. In another major haul, a team from Gorchuk police station intercepted an Alto car bearing registration number AS25-CC-0872 during naka checking. Police recovered 32.78 kg of cannabis from two sacks and a polythene bag inside the vehicle. The car and two mobile phones were seized, and two occupants, identified as Ranjan Kalita (25) and Kushal Das (35), were arrested.

