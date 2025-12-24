Kamrup Police bust major drug racket, seize yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a decisive strike against the narcotics trade, Kamrup police achieved a breakthrough on Monday when a team led by ASP (HQ) Kalyan Pathak recovered 50,000 yaba tablets weighing nearly five kilograms at Chaygaon. The contraband, ingeniously concealed in secret compartments, was intercepted during an ongoing investigation. According to the ASP Pathak, the estimated market value of the seized tablets stands at an astonishing Rs 7.50 crore, underscoring the scale of the illicit trade. Two carriers, identified as Faizuddin Ali and Mohiruddin of village Chatla under Sarthebari police station, were apprehended on the spot.

